Seaway News
Hot mulled wine

Do you plan on spending some time outdoors this cold season? There’s nothing better than a cup of this delicious spiced mulled wine to relax and warm you up.

 

Ingredients (Servings: 6)

• 1 750-milllitre bottle red wine

• 1 orange, thinly sliced

• 6 cinnamon sticks

• 3 cloves

• 120 millilitres brandy or Grand Marnier, optional

• 60 millilitres honey

• 1 lemon, cut into 6 slices

Mulled wine

 

Directions

1. Pour the wine into a medium saucepan and add the orange slices, two cinnamon sticks, cloves, honey and brandy or Grand Marnier.

2. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Pour the mixture into six cups and garnish each with a cinnamon stick (you can use the two that have been simmering) and a slice of lemon.

