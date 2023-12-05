December 5th is International Ninja Day.

Stealthily slip into black attire to channel your inner ancient warrior, gather your gang of like-minded spies and binge some classic ninja movies.

Ninjas are rumored to be the masters of Kuji-Kiri, an eastern magical practice that made them capable of combining their natural ability to move like ghosts with supernatural powers.

International Ninja Day is dedicated to remembering and honouring these ancient warriors of China and Japan.

So get ready to observe and enjoy International Ninja Day!

What Ninja movie do you like to watch over and over again?

Let us know in the comments section!