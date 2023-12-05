International Ninja Day

December 5, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 39 min on November 7, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
International Ninja Day
ninja assasin hold katana samurai old martial weapon swordat night with city lights in background

December 5th is International Ninja Day.

Stealthily slip into black attire to channel your inner ancient warrior, gather your gang of like-minded spies and binge some classic ninja movies.

Ninjas are rumored to be the masters of Kuji-Kiri, an eastern magical practice that made them capable of combining their natural ability to move like ghosts with supernatural powers.

International Ninja Day is dedicated to remembering and honouring these ancient warriors of China and Japan.

So get ready to observe and enjoy International Ninja Day!

What Ninja movie do you like to watch over and over again?

Let us know in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

5 tips for a pet-friendly holiday season
Living

5 tips for a pet-friendly holiday season

Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather, but it can also be a stressful time for pets. With all the new people, noise and activity, it’s important to take steps…

National Dice Day
Living

National Dice Day

December 4th is National Dice Day. Get ready to roll with endless possibilities! These small cubes hold the key to fun, excitement, and endless entertainment with friends…