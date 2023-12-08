Lost and Found Day

December 8th is Lost & Found Day.

Don’t worry when you lose something precious — it might just be waiting for you in the magical world of the lost and found.

There are several different ways you can go about celebrating this day. One is to make a point of finding something you yourself have lost and have been somehow doing without since you did.

Taking your couch apart is a good place to start looking for whatever it is that’s gone missing, and chances are you’ll find a few other things you’ve long since forgotten you had in there as well.

Have you been looking for something you lost? Maybe you will find it today.

