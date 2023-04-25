March Break at Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre

From March 13 to 17, the Ontario Power Generation Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre held a variety of fun, free, educational March Break activities for children and their families.

“We’re really thrilled to have so much support from the community this week, it’s really great to have our doors open and provide this free, educational programming for families all week long,” said OPG Stakeholder Relations Advisor, Matthew Mulvihill.

A group of 30 was at the visitor centre Thursday morning for an intimate, hands-on Fish Ecology Workshop with Dr. Brian Hickey, Lexy Harquail, and the River Institute Educational Team.

“We’re teaching fish biology to these kids and their parents. I always like to teach biology by letting kids explore on their own,” said Dr. Brian Hickey from the River Institute.

“Unfortunately, science has become too much about listening to lectures and not enough about doing stuff, so I keep my lecture nice and short. I let the kids explore some preserved specimens that we use for teaching purposes and try to figure out what they’re looking at. When they get stuck, we help them out and guide them in the right direction, because I think that science should be… a hands-on active thing, not a bunch of PowerPoint presentations.”

OPG’s Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre partnered with several organizations to offer free programs over March Break, including Glen Caradus and the Paddling Puppeteers, Speaking of Wildlife, Scientists in School, Mad Science, The River Institute, and the Raisin Region Conservation