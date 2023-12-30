December 30th National Bacon Day.

Fry up a crispy, meaty treat for every meal of the day or try weird and wonderful creations like bacon brownies and bacon-flavored floss.

Admittedly, there are very few things in this world that don’t taste better when paired with a bit of bacon. Whether it’s chocolate-covered bacon from the candy shop, bacon cheeseburgers, bacon-wrapped tater tots, or even bacon-covered chapstick, it’s hard to deny that bacon is a delicious tasty treat that had truly gotten its fingers into almost everything!

And now is the time to celebrate, because it’s National Bacon Day!

