There isn’t much in life that people love more than the rich, tangy flavour of an indulgent cheesecake. Life can be so much sweeter when everyone has the opportunity to be introduced to blueberry cheesecake!

A crumbly graham cracker or cookie crust with a rich cheesy base is topped with a blueberry syrup and then capped with fresh blueberries.

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day was established to ensure that people everywhere know how incredible this dessert is and are given the permission they need in order to celebrate appropriately.

This holiday is a great chance for anyone and everyone to try it for themselves and pass the message on to friends and family!

Try making your own blueberry cheesecake, or visit a local bakery or restaurant to enjoy this cheesy, sweet, tangy graham cracker-crusted treat.