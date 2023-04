If you haven’t tried Bubble Tea yet and want the experience, head over to Sip & Scoop in the Cornwall Square or their North End location to give it a try!

Bubble Tea is a drink that was invented in Taiwan in the early 1980s. It made its way to the United States in the 1990s and has been slowly gaining momentum in Canada. It consists of tea mixed with milk and chewy tapioca balls that offer a change in texture and complementing flavors not found in most regular drinks.