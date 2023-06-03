National Egg Day – June 3, 2023

Egg-citing news! Eggs are a versatile and delicious ingredient that can be scrambled, fried, poached, boiled, and baked into so many tasty treats.
National Egg Day is a great time to consider the reasons that eggs are not only delicious but also how they are good for the body. Here are some nutritional benefits to consider (and share!) in celebration of the day:
- Eggs provide complete protein. The combination of the egg yolk and the egg white offer 6 full grams of protein as well as all nine essential amino acids, which act as the building blocks for protein.
- Eggs support good cholesterol. Some studies show that people who eat three or more eggs per day can expect a boost to their HDL, which is the “good” cholesterol.
- Eggs contain antioxidants. Many people don’t realize that eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important agents to keep the eyes healthy and protect them from cataracts or other age-related eye disease.
- Eggs have Vitamin D. The yolk of the egg is one of the few foods that naturally contains this vitamin.