December 27th is National Fruitcake Day.

Fruitcakes— we’ve all seen them in the movies or grandma’s kitchen.

The heavy and dark cake that looks like it went through seven stages of baking and sounds like a fist thumping against a wooden table when set down on a surface.

Yet, there is a day made for it.

Do you like fruitcake?

