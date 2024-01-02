National Science Fiction Day

National Science Fiction Day

January 2nd is National Science Fiction Day.

Get ready to explore galaxies and dimensions beyond your wildest dreams with stories that push the boundaries of what’s possible!

No one is going to place any blame for those people who may have never heard about National Science Fiction Day! It’s common in some circles but virtually unknown in others. Reading science fiction books, watching Sci-Fi films, dressing up as a favorite superhero and perhaps even taking part in Comic-Con may not be for everyone. But,as it turns out, in the last few years National Science Fiction Day has become a very popular and unique event that marks the calendar of every true and dedicated fan of science fiction.

