May 9th is National Sleepover Day, a day to reminisce and/or relive the fun sleepovers you had with friends over the years.

One way to celebrate National Sleepover Day is to get your friends together for a night of catching up (an adult sleepover if you will). Put your worries aside for an evening and remember what it was like to be carefree and silly. Stay up late, eat junk food, talk, laugh. You deserve it!