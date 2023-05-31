Bring out that smile and make the world a better place! Of course, wearing a smile is a great idea for any day but especially on this one, which is National Smile Day.

Turn that frown upside down and give us a grin! Smiling is contagious, and the world could use a little more of it. So flash those pearly whites, spread joy and happiness, and let the good times roll!

It’s logical to assume that people have been smiling all throughout human history. Even for very tiny babies it doesn’t take long until they catch a view of something they enjoy and learn to smile about it. Smiles have been bringing joy and delight to people of all ages for thousands of years.