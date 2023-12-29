December 29th National Tick Tock Day.

Work through your to-do list and finish any odd jobs so that you can leave your worries behind, and focus on the future.

Tick… Tock… Tick… Tock… This is the sound of the year, and indeed your life, slowly slipping away. Every moment not spent living life to the fullest is another moment that is gone forever, impossible to reclaim. Tick Tock Day reminds you that the year is almost at an end, and there are things still left to be doing, and in fact, only two days left to do them in. Don’t let the year end with regret! Get out there and beat the Tick Tock!

