National Tick Tock Day

December 29, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 29 min on November 23, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Tick Tock Day

December 29th National Tick Tock Day.

Work through your to-do list and finish any odd jobs so that you can leave your worries behind, and focus on the future.

Tick… Tock… Tick… Tock… This is the sound of the year, and indeed your life, slowly slipping away. Every moment not spent living life to the fullest is another moment that is gone forever, impossible to reclaim. Tick Tock Day reminds you that the year is almost at an end, and there are things still left to be doing, and in fact, only two days left to do them in. Don’t let the year end with regret! Get out there and beat the Tick Tock!

Share a picture with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Tick Tock Day
Living

Tick Tock Day

December 29th is Tick Tock Day. Work through your to-do list and finish any odd jobs so that you can leave your worries behind, and focus on the future. Don’t let…

National Call a Friend Day
Living

National Call a Friend Day

December 28th is National Call a Friend Day. Sure, friends might text each other or send an email, but there is nothing quite like a phone call and hearing each other’s…