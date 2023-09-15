National Tradesmen Day

National Tradesmen Day

Tradesmen build our homes, they pave our roads, they construct buildings for our businesses and schools. Although they are often overlooked, many people should realize that they are the backbone of every nation because they are doing the jobs that keep the world running and life moving. Without them, where would humans be? In fact, they do many of the jobs that no one else wants to do!

That’s why there is a day dedicated to Tradesmen and their hard work. The day often includes recognition events, celebrations, and activities that identify and honor the hard work that they do.

It’s time for enjoying National Tradesmen Day!

