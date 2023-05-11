Nickle and Ore Host Meet the Author

Nickle and Ore Host Meet the Author
Exciting news, Everyone!

We are thrilled to announce that Nickel and Ore, The Art of Living & Giving, will be hosting a talented author this Friday from 4 to 6pm! Chef Catherine Schmuck has graciously agreed to visit with us and we can’t wait. Join us for a special book signing event and to meet Catherine in person. This is a great opportunity to get your copy of her “Ship to Shore Chef” cookbook or her new children’s book “The Stowaway Adventures”. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to connect with a fantastic cook and writer! Her stories are close to our hearts as she sails down our St. Lawrence River. This is not just a cookbook, as the stories and pictures are wonderful.

This would be a great Mother’s Day gift . Even better, bring your mom with you to have her book personally signed!

Hope to See you at Nickel and Ore on Friday!

