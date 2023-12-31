December 31st is No Interruptions Day.

Is there anything more irritating than to be neck-deep in a project, only to be subjected to countless interruptions by friends, family, and well-meaning co-workers?

We know it can drive us absolutely nuts, and it always interrupts our workflow and makes our tasks take far longer than is necessary.

No Interruptions Day reminds us that the best way to get a solid day of work done is with no interruptions and hopefully will serve as a reminder of those we share our lives with as well.

How will you celebrate No Interruptions Day?

