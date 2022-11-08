Official Building Inauguration at the Summerstown Trails

Summerstown – This past Sunday, the Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) held a media conference at the trailhead to officially inaugurate their new permanent building at the Summerstown Trails. Many FOTST members were present for this special occasion which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This building, a used schoolroom portable, was purchased and extensively renovated by the Friends with the assistance of the United Counties of SDG, principal owner of the Summerstown Forest. Additional support was provided by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, TC Energy, the FOTST members and donors and the FOTST volunteers.

This permanent building will become the main hub for all the programs and events offered to the community at large by the Friends; these include a school hosting program, a weekend rental program of equipment, Family Day Festivities and various races throughout the year. FOTST president Vic Leroux declared that this permanent building will be a game changer and greatly facilitate the work done by the FOTST volunteers.

“The United Counties of SDG has been a long-time partner of the Friends of the Summerstown Trails, and we are thrilled with the new amenities that are being added to this popular destination in our region,” said SDG Counties Warden Carma Williams. “SDG Counties fully supports the ongoing improvements that FOTST have identified. And we look forward to seeing even more individuals enjoying the trail system throughout the year.”

For his part, FOTST vice-president Gilles Parisien, himself a long-time volunteer, especially thanked the FOTST volunteers. “I would like to single out our amazing volunteers as not only did many of them lend their skills to renovate this building, but they are behind everything we do,” he declared, adding: “We have a great group of dedicated volunteers, over 70 in total, and they are the ones who allow us to offer our many community programs and events.”

The Summerstown Trails are located on Summerstown Road, 1.6 km north of exit 804 of the 401.