December 6th is Put On Your Own Shoes Day.

Step right up, young ones! It’s time to learn the fine art of tying your own shoelaces. Loop, swoop, and pull!

If you are a parent of small children, honour the day by allowing them to tie their own laces and put on their own shoes in time for school today. Although we take it for granted, simply putting on shoes can be a little daunting for a toddler, and December 6th is the perfect time for your little one to take the plunge! How great would it be if after this day, they keep putting them on themselves? Not that it will make the school run any quicker…

Do you have a toddler that is learning how to tie their shoes?

