Rent a Bike on the Riverside Trail

Cornwall Ontario – Looking for a fun day trip or weekend getaway idea? Get rolling on the Riverside Trail and enjoy a day of beautiful waterfront cycling in Cornwall.

Cornwall’s Marina 200 – located just east of the Cornwall Civic Complex on Water Street – is once again offering its popular bike rental service to make it easier for visitors to enjoy the spectacular Riverside Trail.

The bike rental service began on Friday, May 19th and continue until Saturday, September 30th.

“The interest in the bicycle rental program continues to grow each summer and we expect this year to be the best yet,” said Tara Quesnel, Supervisor, Recreation & Programming with the City of Cornwall. “We see many visiting boaters and other visitors to the community who take advantage of the bike rentals to explore our amazing waterfront.”

Located right along the trail, the marina offers a perfect starting point for those who wish to discover this recreational gem. The scenic Riverside Trail – part of the larger Waterfront Trail network extending across Ontario – stretches over 40 kilometres from Cornwall all the way to Upper Canada Village, with countless attractions, outdoor spaces and landmarks along the way. It’s also a block away from the many restaurants and shops in Downtown Cornwall – a perfect place to do some shopping and dining once the cycling trip is over.

For rental information visit www.choosecornwall.ca/news.