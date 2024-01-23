Spicy chilli con carne

January 23, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 33 min on January 17, 2024
Spicy chilli con carne

This easy-to-prepare dish is spicy, hearty and sure to be enjoyed by everyone. Just make sure to spice it accordingly!   The bravest can add a dash of hot sauce right before serving.

 

Ingredients (Servings: 6)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 large onion, finely chopped

• 1 stalk celery, chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 700 grams lean minced beef

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 2 teaspoons paprika

• 2 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 796-millilitre can diced tomatoes

• 1 540-millilitre can kidney beans, rinsed

• Salt and pepper to taste

 

Directions

1. In a large saucepan or cast-iron casserole dish, heat the oil and sauté the onion, celery and garlic. Don’t allow it to brown.

2. Add the minced beef and sauté for about ten minutes. There should be no traces of pink left in the meat. Skim some of the fat if desired.

3. Add the cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper and tomato paste. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

4. Add the diced tomatoes and beans and mix well. Bring to a simmer and add a little salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer for about 30 to 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. If the mixture is too runny, remove the lid and continue to cook down for a few minutes.

