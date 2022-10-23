Split Rock Farms Alpacas Hosted Packed Open House in October

On October 15th and 16th, Glen and Lynda Finbow of Split Rock Farms Alpacas hosted an open house at their picturesque Alpaca farm in Apple Hill. It was a great family fun event, with an estimated 2,500 people visiting the farm over the course of the weekend.

“Best open house in our 17 years of doing them. Awesome support from the SD&G and Cornwall area!” said Glen Finbow.

In addition to free entry and parking, the couple also offered free walking tours and free hayrides. They had 16 packed hayrides on Sunday and 20 on Sunday, with 25-30 people per ride.

Alpaca goods were for sale at the Alpaca Habit Boutique, including hats, scarves, mitts, clothes, and blankets. If you wanted to buy alpaca wool, they had that too – and you could even meet the alpaca it came from!

The Finbow family’s love of alpacas is apparent from their beautiful farm and their well cared-for alpacas with nametags proudly on display. They are a no-kill facility that supports only no-kill farms, and they love to teach people about the benefits of owning alpacas.

Missed the open house? General farm visits are offered at no charge from 10am to 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from May 1 to December 23, 2022. To learn more about the farm and what they have to offer, visit the Split Rock Farms website.