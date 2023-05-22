Celebrating the birthday of the British sovereign, Victoria Day offers Canadians a chance to commemorate the birth of Queen Victoria who reigned as the British monarch for an impressive 63 years!

For more than 150 years, since 1845, the birthday of Queen Victoria has been considered a national holiday in the country of Canada. Victoria reigned as the British sovereign from 1837 to 1901, which means she was the queen at the important time when the Dominion of Canada became its own nation in 1867.

After the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, Canadian Parliament established Victoria Day as a legal holiday throughout the country.

While Queen Victoria’s actual birthday was on May 24, 1819, the decision was made in 1952 to always celebrate the holiday on a Monday, whichever one falls before May 25. This allows Canadians to attach their holiday to the weekend to take full advantage of the opportunity to travel or visit with family.