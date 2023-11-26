What should you eat when you have the stomach flu?

November 26, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 44 min on November 9, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
What should you eat when you have the stomach flu?

Having the stomach flu can zap your appetite and make you nervous around food. However, eating can soothe your stom-ach and help you regain your strength. The key is to eat as healthily as you can manage in gradually increasing quantities. Here are some safe foods to put on your menu:

• Unsweetened cereals

• Fresh or canned fruit

• Cooked vegetables

• Eggs

• Bread

• Pasta

• Fish

• Rice

• Lean meat

If you’re not lactose intolerant, low-fat dairy products like yogurt, milk and cheese are also suitable.

Keep a few safety precautions in mind. Prepare meat and fish with as little fat as possible. Avoid fried or spicy foods and powdered soup mixes. Stay away from ice cream, pastries, deli meats, chips, candy and chocolate until you feel better.

If you need personalized advice, you can talk to a healthcare professional by calling 811 or your local health hotline.

Don’t forget to hydrate!

If you have the stomach flu, drinking lots of water is essential to prevent dehydration. You can also use commercial rehydration solutions that contain water, sugar and mineral salts. Avoid soft drinks, sports drinks and caffeinated beverages.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Cake Day
Living

National Cake Day

November 26th is National Cake Day. National Cake Day delivers a scrumptious treat for everyone to enjoy! Slide over pie, this day cake takes center stage as the dessert…

National Small Business Saturday
Living

National Small Business Saturday

November 25th is National Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday reminds us of the prime shopping opportunities right in our own communities. Not only do the…