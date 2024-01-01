January 1st World Day of Peace.

Imagine a world where everyone is happy, healthy, and kind; a place where people come together to create a better future for everyone.

In today’s modern age, the idea of having peace in the world may seem difficult or unrealistic. But many people still continue to hope for a time in history when all of the humans on earth can just get along.

World Day of Peace is dedicated to not only ending war, but bringing peace to the people of earth in a variety of ways. Whether it is regarding peace on a small scale between family members or a large scale between nations, this day is worth observing and celebrating!

