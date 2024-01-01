January 1st is World Day of Peace.

Imagine a world where everyone is happy, healthy, and kind; a place where people come together to create a better future for everyone.

World Day of Peace is dedicated to not only ending war, but bringing peace to the people of earth in a variety of ways.

Whether it is regarding peace on a small scale between family members or a large scale between nations, this day is worth observing and celebrating!

Please take a moment of silence for World Day of Peace.

