As one of the most common diseases of the central nervous system, Multiple Sclerosis impacts more than 2.3 million people around the world according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. The term multiple sclerosis means “many scars,” and this term relates to the areas that appear on the brain and spinal cord after the myelin covering our nerves is damaged or dies. The damaged myelin leaves a lesion behind. These lesions are identified by an MRI when symptoms begin to appear.

The resulting symptoms vary and progress at different rates for each person diagnosed with MS. The disease is unpredictable, progressive, and challenging to diagnose. The cause is also unknown.

While there is no cure, treatments are advancing to help slow the progression of MS and reduce the symptoms. As with many conditions, education, research, and funding are necessary.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day on May 30th creates an opportunity to boost awareness and connect those with MS to resources and improve support systems.