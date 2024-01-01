Eric Duncan

MP Eric Duncan had a long day last week…15 hours later and after a 5:30am start, I could not be more proud to be a part of this dedicated crew of volunteers.

Over 1500+ Christmas baskets were distributed today at the Cornwall Civic Complex to make sure everyone can enjoy a Christmas meal and children can have a few toys under the tree.

It took months of planning and organizing, but it was worth it to hear the thanks and positive feedback. These photos aren’t even of everyone who was involved today, but the Service Club Council and many, many other groups and businesses- thank you to all and Merry Christmas!