Cornwall, ON – On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS), Cornwall Police Association (CPA) and Senior Officers’ Association (SOA) held its 28th Annual Retirement and Recognition Evening.

The event featured a tribute to a retiree of the service, as well as honouring members for their years of service with presentations of Police Exemplary Medals and Long Service Awards. Awards of Excellence, including awards for Team Achievement, Excellence in Investigation, Preservation of Life, Innovation & Creativity and Dedication were presented by the CPS Board.

HIGHLIGHTS

D/Cst. Justin Lafleur and D/Cst. Gary Lee were each honoured with a Preservation of Life award.

In April 2022, D/Cst. Lafleur was travelling home at the end of his shift when he observed a motor vehicle stopped partially on the side of the road. It appeared to D/Cst. Lafleur that something was wrong, so he pulled over to check on the situation and found the driver of the motor vehicle was unresponsive. It was evident the driver had suffered a medical episode.

Cst. Lafleur immediately took control of the scene, notified 911 and began assisting an off-duty nurse with life-saving measures. He remained on scene until paramedics arrived and care of the individual was transferred to Emergency Medial Services.

D/Cst. Lafleur’s dedication to his role as a police officer, both on and off duty, exemplifies the values of the CPS.

—

In October 2022, an individual was reported missing by the care home he was living in. It was reported that the individual’s physical abilities were declining and that he had little to no capability of orienting himself.

Given the declining weather, every available resource was put in place to locate the individual and D/Cst. Lee was assigned to lead the search. What followed was a systematic search of every conceivable location where he may be, which lasted into the early evening. D/Cst Lee contacted the services of a drone operator to conduct flyovers of all open fields in the area, however the individual was still not located.

D/Cst Lee began by reviewing the drone video a second time as there was one area of concern and he ultimately decided to return to the area to have a second look, even though it had already been searched. D/Cst Lee located the individual who was partially hidden from view in that very area. He had been missing for almost 30 hours during poor weather conditions and was improperly dressed.

Thanks to these efforts, the individual was located, taken to hospital and his family was alerted.

D/Cst Lee is to be commended for his attention to detail and dedication to duty which resulted in saving the life of this individual.

—

A Team Achievement award was also presented to 21 CPS employees.

In May 2022, two individuals entered a business on Brookdale Avenue, brandishing a firearm and demanding items from the store and its safe. The individuals then ran from the store with the property stuffed into a duffle bag. They got into a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

CPS was contacted and the team of dispatchers were able to gather necessary information to be able to deploy the required resources for this incident, all while maintaining incoming calls for service for police and fire.

Officers from Community Patrol Division responded to the area immediately along with the assistance of officers from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Street Crime Unit (SCU), Traffic and Youth Services. All circulating the area, gathering information and intelligence and passing the information accordingly.

Community Patrol and CID Supervisors ensured resources were deployed effectively and that initial investigative steps were completed, which allowed the suspects to be tracked in the vehicle headed towards Long Sault.

CPS, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, completed a high-risk traffic stop in Long Sault. All three suspects were taken into police custody. The firearm was located by police and seized along with the property taken from the store.

Members of CID conducted interviews and Forensic Identification Unit Members examined the motor vehicle.

As a result of the excellent teamwork demonstrated by all involved, three individuals were taken into custody and 51 total charges were laid.

—

The CPS would like to congratulate all of the recipients on their incredible achievements and continued dedication to serving the City of Cornwall.

The full list of recipients from the ceremony are as follows:

RETIREE

Detective Staff Sergeant Daniel Maillé

POLICE EXEMPLARY SERVICE – 20-YEAR MEDAL

Sgt Jamie Day

D/Cst Jeffrey Wannamaker

CPS LONG SERVICE AWARDS

30 YEARS

Ms Shelley Chaytor

20 YEARS

S/Sgt Robert Archambault

Cst Jason Mines

Sgt Marc Fortin

15 YEARS

Sp/Cst Perry Ruffo

Cst Carole Lalonde

Ms Julie Dingwall

Sgt Scott Bonneville

D/Cst Matthew Dupuis

10 YEARS

Ms Meaghan Malloy

Cst Nygel Pelletier

Cst Gabriel Perreault

D/Cst Christopher Sullivan

DEDICATION TO DUTY – YEAR 2022

Cst Raheem Aman

Sgt Darrell Blakely

D/Cst Austin Clark

Cst Benjamin Flipsen

D/Cst Dave Langlois

D/Cst Michel Riel

D/Sgt Mark Anderson

Cst Tylor Boileau

Cst Patrick Depratto

D/Cst Justin Lafleur

Cst. Jeremy Pilon

Cst Stephen Whitehorne

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Auxiliary

Adelard David – 25 years

Alex D’Aoust – Sergeant

Jeff Derouchie – Sergeant

Mobile Community Watch

John Leroux – 15 years

Barb Marchand – 15 years

Bille Lasalle – 15 years

Dave Cottreau – 10 years

John Yumand – 5 years

Brian Maloney – 5 years

Recognition – Mr Vincent Taillon

Traffic Safety Award

Cst Chloe Eady

CPA DEDICATION AWARD

Sgt. Troy St. Germain

CPA COMMUNITY HERO AWARD

Shannon Griese (Social worker at Cornwall Community Hospital, and part of CPS’ Vulnerable Sector Mobile Acute Response Team response team)

CPS BOARD AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

PRESERVATION OF LIFE

Group 1

D/Cst Justin Lafleur

Group 2

D/Cst Gary Lee

INVESTIGATION

Group 1

D/Cst Austin Clark

Group 2

D/Cst Dave Langlois

Group 3

Cst James Lemoyre

A/Sgt Martin Depratto

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Sgt Scott Coulter

Cst Casey MacGregor

INNOVATION & CREATIVITY

Ms Danielle Lauzon

TEAM ACHIEVEMENT

Sgt Derek Duchesne

Cst Jeremy Pilon

Cst Brock Bissonnette

Cst Melanie Chartrand

Cst Tylor Boileau

Ms Mylène Lacroix

Ms Christine Laprade

Ms Julie Paré

D/Sgt Mark Anderson

D/Cst Brian Langlois

D/Cst Dave Langlois

D/Cst Michel Riel

D/Cst Gary Lee

D/Cst Patrick Collins

D/Cst Jason Kilger

Cst Patrick Depratto

Cst Andrew Arbic

Cst Casey MacGregor

D/Sgt Rachel Carpenter

S/Sgt Tracey Pilon

Sgt Darrell Blakely

DEDICATION

Group 1

Ms Meaghan Malloy

Group 2

D/Cst Stephanie Casselman