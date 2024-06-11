Today is World Pet Memorial Day, an international day to remember the animals who have touched our lives and crossed over the rainbow bridge. On this day of reflection, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is sharing resources to help cope with loss, as well as ways to honour the memory of our furry friends.

One of the ways you can honour a beloved pet is to donate in their honour to a local shelter. As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to change the lives of animals in need. When you donate to the Ontario SPCA on World Pet Memorial Day, you’re giving another animal a second chance at a long and happy life.

Tribute gifts in memory of an animal can be made at any time of year through the Ontario SPCA website and are a thoughtful gesture to show someone you’re thinking of them following the loss of their animal. You even have the option of sending a card to offer your condolences and let the recipient know you’ve made a donation in honour of their special friend.

“Many pet parents tell us that it’s comforting to know that animals in need will be helped thanks to the thoughtful tribute gifts friends and family have made in memory of their animal,” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President of Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “It’s a small gesture with a big impact in the lives of vulnerable animals.”

If you would prefer to host a celebration or event in your pet’s memory, consider fundraising in their memory. The Ontario SPCA’s new Humane Hero fundraising site empowers you to create your own fundraiser, and all funds raised help animals in need. Whether you want to host a community fly-ball event or a pool party for the neighbourhood dogs, you’re limited only by your imagination.

In times of grief and loss, finding a community that understands and supports your journey can make all the difference. Visit ontariospca.ca/wpmd to learn more about the Ontario Pet Loss Support Group. You will also find resources geared towards children who are grieving the loss of a furry friend.