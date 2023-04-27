Alzheimer Society Launches Project Lifesaver

The Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District, in collaboration with the Hawkesbury, Russell and SD&G Ontario Provincial Police, Cornwall and Akwesasne Police, are launching their newest initiative Project Lifesaver, to protect and quickly locate people living with dementia who get lost. This program is now available to residents living in Prescott-Russell, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry, Cornwall, and Akwesasne.

Project Lifesaver uses technology to assist in the search and rescue efforts for those who wander and get lost. It has been proven to greatly reduce the search time for police – this timely response can prevent your loved one from harm.

Those who are at high risk of getting lost receive a bracelet transmitter, with a unique frequency. When they get lost, a locator housed with Police Services is used to find that unique frequency.

For eligibility, participants must:

Have a confirmed or presumptive diagnosis of dementia or related disorder;

Be at high risk for wandering;

Have daily contacts with a caregiver or family member;

Be restricted from operating a motor vehicle; and

Live in Prescott-Russell, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry, Cornwall, or Akwesasne.

Project Lifesaver equipment requires daily monitoring by a care partner. Regular visits by an Alzheimer Society staff for equipment maintenance is included as part of the program.

For all inquiries about Project Lifesaver, call the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District at (613) 932-4914 or toll-free at 1 (888) 222-1445. You can also visit the office Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 106B Second St. W., Cornwall, Ontario.

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is a federation of 26 frontline community support service providers, operating in every community across Ontario. We service both care partners and people living with dementia. We provide education and training to physicians and other health care professionals, as well as to the general public, and work to reduce the stigma that is far too often associated with dementia. As a health service provider, we offer system navigation, adult day programs, therapeutic recreation, and so much more at little or, for nearly all of our programs, no cost to families. We seek to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, and to promote research into a cure.