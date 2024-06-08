Be Part of the Second Over The Edge for United Way Fundraiser 

Cornwall, Ontario (May 29, 2024) – The United Way Centraide SDG (UWC SDG) is excited to announce that its most thrilling fundraiser, Go Over The Edge for United Way, is coming back to Cornwall on Saturday, September 21 at the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation building on Pitt & Second.

Last year, over 50 thrill-seeking participants raised nearly $40,000 (net) to rappel down one of Cornwall’s tallest and most iconic downtown buildings.

“We’re so grateful to all of the brave individuals who took a chance on this new fundraiser last year and were the very first to fundraise and rappel. The money raised helped us lead and invest in programs that alleviate the strain of poverty for so many who live here in Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Cornwall, and Akwesasne. We hope the community will come together again and make it an even bigger event this year as needs continue to grow due to the high cost of living.” – said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director, United Way Centraide SDG.

This full day event is only possible with the generous support of St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation that has provided their building for the second year and through a partnership with special events company, Over The Edge, that has hosted over 1500 rappelling events and maintained a spotless safety record through its 10+ years of operation.

“Last year’s rappelling experience was truly exhilarating, and witnessing the community rally around such a unique fundraising initiative was nothing short of inspiring. The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is thrilled to once again open our doors for the Over the Edge event. Let’s build on the success of last year and show even greater support for the United Way.” – Terence F. Bowles, President and CEO, The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation.

To secure one of 92 spots, you must fundraise a minimum of $1000 for United Way Centraide SDG. Rapelling is open to all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied on site by a legal guardian, and all participants must be within the 100 to 300 pound required weight range (as per Over The Edge safety standards).

Event registration is now open! Start fundraising today at www.oteuwcsdg.com