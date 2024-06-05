Be wary of heat

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting an episode of high temperature for eastern Ontario. This event is happening early in the season while people are not yet acclimatized to warm temperatures, which may pose a health risk. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is advising residents of the five Eastern Counties to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Everyone is at risk during a heat event, but health risks are greater for: older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses, people who work in the heat, people who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. Follow these tips to reduce the risk of a heat-related illness: