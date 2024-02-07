BEA Citizen of the Year Wes Libbey Champions Volunteerism and Community Service

February 7, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 32 min on February 6, 2024
Jason Setnyk
Jane McLaren, Wes Libbey (Citizen of The Year Award Recipient), and Kathleen Hay at the BEA (Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – On the evening of Friday, February 2, 2024, the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its grand annual event, marking the 36th year of the Business Excellence Awards and the 52nd Citizen of the Year Award. The prestigious sold-out celebration took place at the Ramada Inn. The evening kicked off with a reception buzzing with excitement, where guests enjoyed exquisite hors d’oeuvres and champagne, complemented by a DJ and a photo booth.

The awards ceremony, led by Masters of Ceremony Bill Halman, President of the DBIA, and Dan Allaire from Boom 101.9 FM, saw 11 distinguished awards handed out to deserving recipients. Among the notable winners was Wes Libbey, who was honored with the Citizen of The Year Award for his extensive volunteer work across various community initiatives, including the SDG Historical Society, Meals on Wheels, the Kinsmen Music Festival, and many more. Libbey, also known for his role as town crier, expressed his gratitude, stating, “I was surprised and humbled. It’s a great city, great people, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The Lifetime Business Achievement Award, sponsored by MNP, was awarded to Randy Sauve of Fantasy Realm and Carol Sauve of CAPE, recognizing their contributions to the local comic book and entertainment scene. Fantasy Realm, a cornerstone in the community for comic books and collectibles, celebrated its 39th anniversary shortly after the ceremony, while CAPE has become a landmark event, drawing thousands of fans and notable celebrity guests.

Marlin Orchards clinched the Small to Medium Business Award for their excellence in offering everything needed for beautiful gardens. Meanwhile, the New Business Award went to Lost Villages Brewery, celebrated for its popular patio, live performances, and evolving beer menu.

The Community Impact Award was presented to Centre 105 for its significant contributions towards addressing food insecurity, poverty, and homelessness through its drop-in breakfast program. Different Abilities received the Inclusion and Diversity Award for its efforts in assisting individuals with disabilities to transition to the workforce.

The Tourism Award was bestowed upon the St. Lawrence Marathon for attracting a significant number of participants from outside Cornwall and the SDSG area. While Wendy Grant of Cornwall City Press received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, acknowledging her contributions to the community and various charities.

Laminacorr Industries Inc. was recognized with the Environmental Impact Award for its investment in technology to convert corrugated plastic sheets into custom shapes efficiently. The Large Business Award went to Demolition Plus, a leader in structural and selective demolition, and the Young Professional Award was given to Brad Robertson of Menard Robertson Custom Homes and Renovations for his outstanding achievements in the business community.

The ceremony concluded with an afterparty reception, where attendees celebrated the achievements and contributions of all the winners and nominees.

