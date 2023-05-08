Beyond21’s Jail and Bail Back in 2023

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Beyond21’s fourth edition of the Jail and Bail fundraiser returned to Cornwall Square on April 26, 2023. People may have noticed an increase in police presence at the mall that day, as well as the Jail and Bail set up in the space where Children’s Place used to be.

Over the course of the morning and afternoon, nominated citizens were arrested by members of the Cornwall Police Service and transported to Cornwall Square. Next, the prisoners had to raise money for their bail, a pre-set amount, all of which would be donated to Beyond21.

A few prisoners included the unsuspecting Mayor Justin Towndale and Executive Director of Centre105s Taylor Seguin. Others participated virtually (an option offered for the first time this year), had a heads up that they would be picked up, or came to the ‘jail’ to surrender. Beyond21 Founder Tish Humphries’ daughter Emma participated as well!

“It was surprising because I didn’t know it was happening, I think last time I got a heads up,” said Mayor Towndale who participated in the event once before, “It’s kind of in the middle of the workday but its good. [Beyond21 is] a great organization that’s doing great work in the community and I am happy to support anytime.”

Members of the Cornwall Police Service happily volunteered their time for the day, making a show of arresting people around town. Cornwall Police Services’ Chief Shawna Spowart was brought in and raised $2,010 for Beyond21. Students from CCVS provided homemade refreshments for the Beyond21 team and event participants.