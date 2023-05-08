Beyond21’s Jail and Bail Back in 2023

May 8, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 21 min on May 2, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
Comment count:
Beyond21’s Jail and Bail Back in 2023
(Photo : Krystine Therriault/Seaway News)

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Beyond21’s fourth edition of the Jail and Bail fundraiser returned to Cornwall Square on April 26, 2023. People may have noticed an increase in police presence at the mall that day, as well as the Jail and Bail set up in the space where Children’s Place used to be.

Over the course of the morning and afternoon, nominated citizens were arrested by members of the Cornwall Police Service and transported to Cornwall Square. Next, the prisoners had to raise money for their bail, a pre-set amount, all of which would be donated to Beyond21.

A few prisoners included the unsuspecting Mayor Justin Towndale and Executive Director of Centre105s Taylor Seguin. Others participated virtually (an option offered for the first time this year), had a heads up that they would be picked up, or came to the ‘jail’ to surrender. Beyond21 Founder Tish Humphries’ daughter Emma participated as well!

“It was surprising because I didn’t know it was happening, I think last time I got a heads up,” said Mayor Towndale who participated in the event once before, “It’s kind of in the middle of the workday but its good. [Beyond21 is] a great organization that’s doing great work in the community and I am happy to support anytime.”

Members of the Cornwall Police Service happily volunteered their time for the day, making a show of arresting people around town. Cornwall Police Services’ Chief Shawna Spowart was brought in and raised $2,010 for Beyond21. Students from CCVS provided homemade refreshments for the Beyond21 team and event participants.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

City of Cornwall Commemorates National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
Local News

City of Cornwall Commemorates National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Canadian flags at municipal offices will fly at half on May 5 in order to commemorate the National Day…

Upcoming Fire Hydrant Flushing
Local News

Upcoming Fire Hydrant Flushing

The City of Cornwall will soon initiate it’s Summer Fire Hydrant Flushing Program. As part of the regular maintenance activities for the Water Distribution System, all…