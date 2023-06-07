Bikes & Badges 2023

Approximately 80 youths attended the event held outside of St. Lawrence College.

The day started with a lively a warm up provided by Mme. Fontaine of St. Lawrence Secondary School. Children has the opportunity to received bike safety lessons from CPS officers and a bike tune-up by Total Cyclery.

Young cyclists took on an obstacle course before enjoying a lunch provided by the Optimist Club. To end the event, 17 bicycles that were generously donated by Cornwall Police Service sponsors were drawn off to 17 participants.

“Overall we are so pleased to have another successful event. It is always such a pleasure for our members to interact with our community, while also being able to promote community safety,” shared Stephanie MacRae, CPS Director of Corporate Strategy & Communications.