Bikes & Badges 2023

June 7, 2023 — Changed at 21 h 12 min on June 6, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by the Cornwall Police Service
Comment count:
Bikes & Badges 2023
From left to right are Auxiliary Alex D’Aoust, Cst. Casey MacGregor, youth participant, and Sgt. Darrell Blakely. (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

Approximately 80 youths attended the event held outside of St. Lawrence College.

The day started with a lively a warm up provided by Mme. Fontaine of St. Lawrence Secondary School. Children has the opportunity to received bike safety lessons from CPS officers and a bike tune-up by Total Cyclery.

Young cyclists took on an obstacle course before enjoying a lunch provided by the Optimist Club. To end the event, 17 bicycles that were generously donated by Cornwall Police Service sponsors were drawn off to 17 participants.

“Overall we are so pleased to have another successful event. It is always such a pleasure for our members to interact with our community, while also being able to promote community safety,” shared Stephanie MacRae, CPS Director of Corporate Strategy & Communications.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Burn Ban enacted in City of Cornwall
Local News

Burn Ban enacted in City of Cornwall

Cornwall Fire Services has declared a burn ban effective immediately. This ban will prohibit all outdoor burning within city limits until further notice. All seasonal and…

Entrepreneur Roundtable Set for June 14
Local News

Entrepreneur Roundtable Set for June 14

Cornwall, Ontario – Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre will welcome three local entrepreneurs to the Cornwall Civic Complex on Thursday, June 14th to share their personal…