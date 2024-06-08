Bikes and Badges Event Thrills Cornwall Kids

June 8, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 31 min on June 4, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Bikes and Badges Event Thrills Cornwall Kids
Chief of Police Shawna Spowart and six-year-old Zach Law before the obstacle course started. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) held its annual Bikes & Badges event on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at St. Lawrence College. The event provided children with free bicycle inspections and lessons on bicycle safety and road rules. After a warm-up session, the children navigated an obstacle course to test their biking skills.

Chief of Police Shawna Spowart praised the event, stating, “One of the things I love about this particular event is that it’s grassroots. It was created by the officers themselves. They had an idea and vision we can see today so many years later. I would describe this event as a flagship event for our organization.”

“The kids and officers love it, and it’s a great success every year… We see the kids and officers interacting, which I think is meaningful and something they will carry with them throughout their lives,” Spowart added. The many children in attendance had fun while learning about safety.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Be Part of the Second Over The Edge for United Way Fundraiser 
Local News

Be Part of the Second Over The Edge for United Way Fundraiser 

Cornwall, Ontario (May 29, 2024) - The United Way Centraide SDG (UWC SDG) is excited to announce that its most thrilling fundraiser,…