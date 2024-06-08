Bikes and Badges Event Thrills Cornwall Kids

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) held its annual Bikes & Badges event on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at St. Lawrence College. The event provided children with free bicycle inspections and lessons on bicycle safety and road rules. After a warm-up session, the children navigated an obstacle course to test their biking skills.

Chief of Police Shawna Spowart praised the event, stating, “One of the things I love about this particular event is that it’s grassroots. It was created by the officers themselves. They had an idea and vision we can see today so many years later. I would describe this event as a flagship event for our organization.”

“The kids and officers love it, and it’s a great success every year… We see the kids and officers interacting, which I think is meaningful and something they will carry with them throughout their lives,” Spowart added. The many children in attendance had fun while learning about safety.