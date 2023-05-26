BIKES & BADGES RETURNS!  

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is pleased to announce the return of the annual Bikes & Badges event on June 3, 2023 at St. Lawrence College (2 St. Lawrence Drive, Cornwall, ON) from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. (Registered participants are asked to arrive by 9:30 am).

This event is open to local youth, ages 6 to 12. Join us as we provide children in our community with a unique opportunity to interact with officers, while gaining lessons on bicycle safety and rules of the road before going through an obstacle course. Registered participants may also be eligible to receive a new quality helmet and safety equipment. The CPS Crime Prevention Team will also be on site to register bicycle serial numbers into our Bike Registry. As in previous years, we are thankful to the Optimist Club of Cornwall who will be at the event to provide participants with a free lunch.

“The Bikes & Badges event is always such a great opportunity for our officers to interact with local youth in a positive setting,” said Constable Casey MacGregor, Youth Services Officer with the CPS. “At the same time, we also have an important opportunity to educate these youth about how to operate their bicycles safely and help them to prevent unnecessary accidents. It is truly a fun and rewarding initiative that I am so happy to have been a part of since 2014.”

Additional highlights to be expected at the event include:

New high quality helmet & safety equipment provided to registered participants (Please note children without an approved helmet will be considered a priority for receiving a new helmet as supplies are limited)

Free lunch and refreshments will be provided by the Optimist Club to all that attend

Members of Cornwall Police Service Bicycle Unit will teach bicycle safety and rules of the road to the participants

The participants will be able to travel through an obstacle course

A crime prevention booth will be in place to register kids bicycle(s) with serial numbers to the Cornwall Police Service

Please note that the event is being facilitated in English.

Due to limited space, the organizing committee is asking that participants who have taken part in the event in previous years allow for other youth to take part this year.

A special thank you to all of the sponsors who help make this event possible:

Burn Tucker Lachaine – Personal Injury Lawyers

Canadian Tire

Cornwall Police Association

Cornwall Police Service

Cornwall Police Services Board

Rachel Navaneelan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Happy Popcorn Company

Aux Vieux Duluth Cornwall

Cowan’s Dairy

Optimist Club of Cornwall

St. Lawrence College

Cornwall Transit

Participants, along with those who may not be able to attend the event, are encouraged to register their bicycle with the Cornwall Police Service by clicking here. By registering your bike with CPS, it increases the chance of locating the bike if it ever becomes stolen or missing. All you have to do is answer a few quick questions!

Pre-registration is required to attend Bikes & Badges. Please register here.