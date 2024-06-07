Border officers may strike this afternoon

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers could begin job action today at 4 p.m. if an agreement cannot be reached at the bargaining table.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) have warned that job action will begin across the country, including at the Cornwall Port of Entry, June 7 unless a deal can be hammered out during talks with CBSA and Treasury Board.

In the event of a strike, the border will remain open and safe as more than 90 per cent of frontline Border Services Officers are essential workers.

During this time, however, travellers and businesses could witness an increase in border wait times, picketing outside CBSA premises, and wearing of union-related accessories, the agency has said.

CBSA employees have been without a collective agreement for two years. Union officials say issues are wage parity, stronger job security, access to telework and protection from contracting out.