Richard Mahoney
Border strike delayed
A CBSA agent. TC Media file photo.

A strike by 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) strike employees has been delayed at least until Wednesday, June 12 as talks on a new collective agreement continue.

While job action was originally set to begin Friday, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) announced the unions have agreed to extend negotiations with the assistance of a mediator until June 12. “We’ve paused all strike action as talks continue to reach a fair contract for workers,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC National President.

“Our members keep our borders moving, goods flowing and our families safe, and deserve a contract that delivers fair wages, equitable retirement and makes CBSA a better place to work.”

A new strike deadline will be set in the coming days. Job action remains possible for CBSA workers if an agreement cannot be reached at the table.

Most CBSA workers are considered to be essential.

However, the Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) says it is taking proactive steps to manage traffic flow and ensure safety in the event of a strike.  In response to potential bottlenecks at the Cornwall Port of Entry, the centre toll booth lane would be dedicated to domestic traffic only.

“Our primary concern is the safety and efficiency of traffic across the Seaway International Bridge,” said Marc Chénier, Bridge Director of SIBC. “By dedicating the centre toll booth lane to domestic traffic during peak congestion periods, we aim to minimize disruption and maintain smooth operations.”

SIBC’s maintenance staff will be actively directing traffic on the bridge to ensure safety and efficiency. Additionally, toll staff will be empowered to open the centre toll booth lane as needed, coordinating the flow of traffic to best manage the situation.

Emergency vehicles will continue to have priority access to the centre toll lane, ensuring that critical services are not impeded during this period.

Live traffic cams of the Seaway International Bridge traffic can also be viewed at: http://sibc.us.tempcloudsite.com/bridge.php

