May 11, 2023 — Changed at 17 h 18 min on May 11, 2023
CAN THE LEAFS MAKE A COME BACK?

Toronto Maple Leaf fans are pretty happy today as they get to watch another playoff game this Friday in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs entered Wednesday with their backs firmly pressed against the wall.

Sheldon Keefe’s team responded with what he described as their best effort of the season — one peppered with desperation and urgency — to keep its flicking hopes alive.

The Leafs played well in game 4 of their series against the Florida Panthers and managed to squeak out a 2-1 victory.

Goaltending on both teams was good with Woll, the rookie goalie for Toronto making his first playoff start, keeping his cool at the end of the game with 6 Panthers on the ice looking for the tying goal.

Florida leads the series 3-1 and the Leafs will need to keep working hard to get the next win.

One game at a time.

