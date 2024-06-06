CBSA STRIKE POSSIBLE BEGINNING JUNE 6, 2024

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has notified Akwesasne officials that a nationwide strike could begin on June 6, 2024, impacting our local CBSA Cornwall Port of Entry.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) that represents Border Services Officers has declared an impasse in negotiations with the employer, leading to tomorrow’s strike action start date. CBSA respects the right of employees to strike and to participate in lawful activities associated with collective bargaining.

In the event of a strike, the border will remain open and safe as more than 90% of frontline Border Services Officers are essential workers. This means that, in the event of a strike, they will continue to fulfill their duties with the highest level of integrityand professionalism.

During this time, however, travellers and businesses could witness an increase in border wait times, picketing outside CBSA premises, and wearing of union-related accessories.

The Domestic Lane will remain open daily 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. despite the strike. Cornwall Port of Entry officials have assured Akwesasne leadership that they are committed to ensuring that traffic can continue to cross, safely and as quickly as possible.

The CBSA will closely monitor the flow of traffic at the border and will act quickly to address any delays. They recognize border disruptions affect travellers and businesses and we encourage travellers to check Border Wait Times on the CBSA website https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca or download the CanBorder wait time app.

Akwesasne officials will also maintain communication with CBSA regarding the strike and provide updates as necessary. We advise the community to please be patient and plan ahead for potential delays. In addition to CBSA’s wait time resources, live traffic cams of the Seaway International Bridge traffic can also be viewed at: