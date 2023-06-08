CCH launches Voyce interpretation service that breaks down language barriers

The ability for patients and healthcare providers to communicate and understand each other is key to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. That is why Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is piloting a new digital interpretation service called Voyce to better serve patients and individuals whose first languages are not English or French. to better serve patients and individuals whose first languages are not English or French.

Voyce provides on-demand, immediate access to a network of interpreters who can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for interpretation in over 240 languages, including American Sign Language. Interpreters are reached via video or audio through the Voyce mobile application installed on hospital tablets. Voyce technology abides by Canadian privacy laws and interpreters are trained to provide medical interpretation to ensure accuracy and efficiency in healthcare settings.

Staff in the Emergency Department and Women and Children’s Health Department have been using Voyce for several weeks as part of a pilot program at CCH. The goal is to roll the service out more widely across the organization soon.

“In recent years we have seen Cornwall grow in both population and diversity, especially as the community welcomes more asylum seekers. It is important that we can meet the growing needs of our community and provide the same exceptional care and patient experience that is equitable for everyone,” says Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornwall Hospital.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive through the pilot program, with patients and providers reporting high satisfaction with the service. When a Spanish speaking family needed guidance on what to expect when they bring home their newborn, nurses were able to connect to a Voyce interpreter in under 30 seconds to communicate and provide support. In the Emergency Department, where every second counts, Voyce is there to support the needs of diverse patients as they receive emergency care.

The adoption of Voyce is also another example of CCH’s leadership in digital healthcare and the hospital’s commitment to advancing innovation.