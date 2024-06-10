Cornwall Armed Forces Day Salutes Those in Service

The first annual Cornwall Armed Forces Day, sponsored by BMO, was held at Lamoureux Park. Attendees met military personnel, viewed military vehicles and equipment, and paid tribute to those serving in the Canadian Military.

Honorary Col. Suzanne Farag, CFSACO, explained how the event was conceived, “A group of members in the community who have a relationship with CFSACO came together and decided to create a community-led committee to organize our first Armed Forces Day in Cornwall for the community and for our members of the forces, to show our appreciation.”

Capt. Sarah Hardie of 8 ACCS, CFB Trenton, highlighted the importance of community engagement. “We came out here today to show the community what we do,” she said. MCpl. Jarad Innan, also of 8 ACCS, elaborated, “We basically deploy to various locations, set up airfields, landing zones, drop zones, and provide control services to aircraft.”

There were musical performances by John McIntosh, Kevin Rivette, and Theresa Bear Fox at the Bandshell. Also, there was a lacrosse game at A’nowara’ko Arena.