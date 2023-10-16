Cornwall City Council Meeting Highlights: October 10, 2023

These highlights are from the Cornwall City Council meeting that took place on October 10, 2023.

Presentations

The October 10th meeting of Cornwall City Council started with a ‘Greetings and Update’ presentation from MPP Nolan Quinn.

Council also received a proactive presentation by Roy McMurtry Legal Clinic on ‘Home Equipment and Renovations Contracts’ that target vulnerable homeowners.

Consent Reports

Council proclaimed October 17, 2023, as “Annual Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day” in the City of Cornwall.

Council proclaimed Monday, October 24, 2023, as “World Polio Day” in the City of Cornwall.

Council proclaimed Friday, October 27, 2023, as “Dress Purple Day” (for the Children’s Aid Society) in the City of Cornwall.

Council proclaimed the week of October 16 to 22, 2023, as “Community Health and Wellbeing Week” in the City of Cornwall.

Council proclaimed the week of November 5 to 11, 2023, as “Veterans Week” in the City of Cornwall.

Council proclaimed the month of October 2023, as “Islamic History Month” in the City of Cornwall.

Council approved the Royal Canadian Legion’s (Branch 297) request to hold its annual Poppy Drive between October 28, 2023, and November 10, 2023, in the City of Cornwall.

Council approved the temporary closure of James Street between Queen Street and Princess Street for the street’s Halloween displays on October 31, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tender 23-T46 was awarded to H. Moise Jr. Trucking, from Cornwall, Ontario, at the total bid price of $17,515.00 per occurrence (net cost to the Corporation – $15,772.80 per occurrence) being the best bid meeting the tender specifications.

Reports from Unfinished Business and Unfinished Business Listing

Council received a report (2023-87-IMW) from Infrastructure and Municipal works on the ‘Incineration Waste Management Strategy’.

Communication Reports

Cornwall Newspaper Digitization Project Update (Financial Services)

Council voted in support of the Newspaper Digitization Project as outlined in Report 2023-136-FS, except for Councillor Hollingsworth who is opposed.

Multi-Residential and IC&I Organics Collection Program (Infrastructure and Municipal Works)

Council directed administration to include multi-residential and Industrial, Commercial and Institutional properties in the Source Separated Organics Collection in 2025.

Mandatory Recycling and Clear Bag Waste Collection (Infrastructure and Municipal Works)

Council received the report 2023-95-Infrastructure and Municipal Works and directed Administration to proceed with the public and stakeholder consultation phase of the proposed clear bag waste collection program.

Council also directed Administration to prepare a report to Council in early 2024 which summarizes the results of the consultation phase, includes any schedule updates and which seeks Council direction on the implementation of a clear bag waste collection program.

All councillors voted in favour of the recommendations except for Councillor Hollingsworth.

The next Regular Public Meeting of Council will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023.