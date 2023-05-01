Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation Thanks Local Dairy Farmers

The team at Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation wants to emphasize our profound gratitude for the incredible impact our friends at DAIRY CARES 4 SD&G will make for local patients at our hospital.

CCHF is proud to have received their donation of $62,496.04 in support of essential upgrades to our inpatient mental health unit, which will help improve the experience, environment, and safety for patients and healthcare professionals. These upgrades include the development of a solarium on the inpatient mental health unit, featuring raised planter boxes for patients to plant, tend, and care for greenery and flowers as part of their therapeutic care.

We are so appreciative of our local dairy farmers for all they do to support the good health of our community.