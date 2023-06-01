Cornwall Fire Services unveils new fire truck

June 1, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 57 min on May 30, 2023
Provided by the City of Cornwall
Cornwall Fire Services unveils new fire truck
(Photo : City of Cornwall)

The City of Cornwall’s Fire Service ceremoniously welcomed its new Pumper N.3 truck on Friday afternoon.

In a tradition that dates back more than 100 years, members of the department and dignitaries ceremoniously pushed the new vehicle into the Fourth Street West Fire Hall.

“We’re very excited to have taken possession of this new fire truck,” said Cornwall Fire Services Chief Matthew Stephenson. “This will allow staff with the tools to better protect our entire community. Getting this has been a real team effort and has taken about 24 months.”

While a long-time tradition in the fire service, a Push-In ceremony was conducted for the brand-new pump with the Cornwall Fire Services, a first for this fire department. The Push-In ceremony recognizes the arrival of a new fire apparatus which officially puts the engine into service and ready to respond. The ceremony dates back to the late 1800s when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment. Upon returning to the station after a fire call, the horses could not easily back the equipment into the station. The firefighters work as a team to push the engine into the bay by hand.

“This tradition solidifies the importance of this new vehicle and the value it will bring to our service and community throughout the years to come.” said Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson.

The Fire Services’ fleet is now comprised of four pumps, 2 aerials and one rescue apparatus. Called Pump 3, the new truck is state of the art pump apparatus that was built by Winnipeg-based Fort Garry Fire Trucks. It will replace an existing truck that has been in service for 20 years.

“Residents are welcome to stop by the Cornwall Fire Headquarters during regular hours to view this new vehicle,” added Stephenson.

