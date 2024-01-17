Cornwall Grand Opening Fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis

This past September marked 2.5 years since Fines Home Hardware Building Centre opened their doors in Cornwall. To celebrate this milestone, the owners, Scott and Amanda Fines, decided to hold a grand opening, 2.5 years in the making.

Beyond the normal trimmings of a grand opening, the celebration brought together a lemonade stand organized and run by the Fines children, a lumberyard concert with music from The Handsome Brothers and The Chesterfields, beer tent by Humble Beginnings Brewing Co., and food from Séguin Patate, for a grand opening fundraiser in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Together, through lemonade sales, concert admission donations, a portion of beer and food sales, tips, and a matching donation from Fines Home Hardware Building Centre, the event was able to raise $5,500 for cystic fibrosis research and advocacy.

“We were really excited to celebrate this moment, even if it was 2.5 years in the making.” said Amanda. “Raising awareness and funds for cystic fibrosis research became an important part of the early planning and we wanted to be able to incorporate that into any grand opening celebration we did”.

For more information about Fines Home Hardware Building Centre in Cornwall or the Grand Opening itself, email amanda.fines@homehardware.ca.

To find out about the important work Cystic Fibrosis Canada is doing to make one day without cystic fibrosis into one day now, visit cysticfibrosis.ca.