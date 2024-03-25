Stuff a Cornwall Transit bus tomorrow with menstrual hygiene products

United Way Centraide SDG is calling for the community to come together and donate menstrual hygiene products to support those in need.

Cornwall, Ontario (March 6, 2024) The United Way Centraide SDG is hosting its third annual Tampon Tuesday Stuff the Bus fundraiser on Tuesday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart (Brookdale).

According to a Plan International Canada survey in 2023, 1 in 4 women in Canada who menstruate had to choose between buying menstrual products and paying for other essentials such as food or rent. With the strain the cost of living is currently having on many individuals and families, these necessary health expences can be putting people in precarious financial situations.

“Tampon Tuesday is an important campaign in our community because it prioritizes the donation of menstrual hygiene products. Given the stigmas around menstruation, these products are often some of the least donated but are always in demand. Our goal with this campaign is to help local organizations fill those gaps to ensure their clients have access to these products in times of need,” said Juliette Labossière, UWC SDG Executive Director.

Last year, the donated menstrual hygiene products supported 18 local organizations – including food banks, health organizations, women’s shelters, and youth organizations – that touch every part of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Cornwall and Akwesasne.

Tampon Tuesday is part of a larger effort across Canada to push for menstrual hygiene product donation. Although part of a national network, this product drive is 100% local and all donations stay in SDGCA.

Below are a couple of different ways to support this year’s Tampon Tuesday product drive:

1. Help us Stuff a Bus for the third year on Tuesday, March 26 courtesy of Cornwall Transit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be parked at Shoppers Drug Mart on Brookdale.

2. Donate products through an Amazon Wish List or send a monetary donation to UWC SDG to purchase menstrual hygiene products.

Visit the United Way Centraide SDG website to learn more: https://unitedwaysdg.com/2024-tampon-tuesday-product-drive/

About United Way/Centraide Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry: The United Way of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry is governed by a local Board of Directors, who, with United Way staff and volunteers help to raise funds that assist agencies throughout Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. Our mission is to improve lives by working together with priorities focused on moving people from poverty to possibility, healthy people, strong communities and all that kids can be. For more information on United Way/Centraide SD&G, or to donate, visit unitedwaysdg.com .

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Together, we are possibility.