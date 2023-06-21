Cornwall hosting 2024 AORS Municipal Public Works Tradeshow

Cornwall will be playing host to the 2024 AORS Municipal Works Tradeshow, a two-day event focused exclusively on the world of municipal works equipment and services.

The largest show of its kind in Ontario, the AORS Municipal Works Tradeshow will take place on June 5 and 6, 2024 at the Cornwall Civic Complex and neighbouring Lamoureux Park with roughly 300 exhibitors and 2,000-plus participants expected to attend.

The trade show will provide a chance for public and private sector public works employees to share information about technical developments in materials, services and equipment required to build and maintain municipal roads and other core infrastructure.

“We last hosted this trade show in 2002 and we are extremely proud to be hosting it once again in Cornwall,” said Tommy Sauve, Safety, Training and Operations Supervisor with the City of Cornwall and Chairperson of the 2024 AORS Municipal Works Tradeshow Committee.

Sauve said the event is open to all and the various equipment and vehicles on display will be a big hit for everyone.

“The event is free, and the venue is the perfect place to proudly display what it takes to operate within public works. It’s an opportunity for people to see numerous pieces of equipment and products that are used within a public works environment,” he added.

The trade show is hosted by the Association of Ontario Road Supervisors (AORS), a provincial association of public works professionals dedicated to providing high-quality public services through certification, educational programs, and interaction amongst its members.

“As a community we are very pleased to be hosting you and I invite you to take the opportunity during your time with us to explore what Cornwall has to offer,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “I hope that the Tradeshow provides an opportunity to reconnect with colleagues, learn new techniques, and perhaps even improve your skillset as you look to what the future holds for infrastructure”.

Planning of the 2024 event is being spearheaded by the Eastern Ontario Road Supervisors Association which includes participation from the City of Cornwall, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and the upper and lower-tier municipalities within SDG Counties and Prescott-Russell.

The 2023 AORS Municipal Works Tradeshow was held earlier this month in Strathroy.