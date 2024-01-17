Cornwall Housing Department Teams Up with Centre 105 to Aid Vulnerable Residents

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall, Ontario – In an innovative collaboration to support the community’s most vulnerable members, the Cornwall Housing Department has joined forces with Centre 105. This partnership addresses the critical issue of housing in Cornwall and area.

Centre 105, a Drop-In Day Program of the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa in downtown Cornwall, is known for providing essential services such as hot breakfasts, drinks, and a safe socializing space, primarily catering to the community’s most vulnerable individuals.

Lisa Smith, Manager of Housing Services for the City of Cornwall, emphasized the proactive approach of the Housing Services division in supporting vulnerable residents. “The Housing Services division, serving Cornwall and SDG, has implemented a proactive approach to supporting vulnerable residents in our community. A key component of this strategy is working with community partners like Centre 105. Our team visits the community meal program monthly to address any questions people may have about housing in general and to provide and help with community housing applications. During this unprecedented crisis in housing, our division recognizes the importance of reaching out into the community to support residents,” she stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Taylor Seguin, Executive Director of Centre 105, highlighted the effectiveness of this partnership. “This has been an awesome service to have on sight for people with questions related to housing and applications they might need help filling out. We believe in bringing services directly on-site to people who need them. It seems to make things much easier for folks,” he added.

This collaboration between the Cornwall Housing Department and Centre 105 marks a pivotal step in directly addressing housing challenges faced by the community’s most vulnerable. “Housing for All” was recently announced as one of four pillars for the City of Cornwall moving forward.